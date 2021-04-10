This is a sponsored article and was not written by The Silhouette

Develop your leadership skills with the Emerging Leaders Program

Leadership is an essential life skill that can be taught and refined.

Emerging Leaders is a one-week virtual intensive leadership program for students and young professionals that provides you with the necessary skills to lead across the health system. This program is tailored to senior undergraduates, recent graduates, graduate students, post-doctoral students, medical residents, and young professionals.

In today’s dynamic and changing environment, it is clear that all industries, and in particular the health industry, need good leaders – individuals that are able to work well in teams and collaborate to make a meaningful contribution. Through the Emerging Leaders Program, you develop an enhanced self-awareness of who you are as leader and gain a better understanding of your unique leadership style. This knowledge allows you to work effectively in and across teams, and improve communication with others.

“I have learned that leadership is an essential life skill, and no where did I realise this more than in the empowering environment of the Emerging Leaders Program,” says Chris Zhou (Emerging Leaders 2017). “The reward of this program was not an easy and instantaneous leap in my career, but a strong foundation of essential soft skills that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Skills to lead across the health system

Emerging Leaders is more than just a program. It brings participants together for engaging discussions, team-building activities, and access to experts in the field.

Learn leadership foundations including change management, situational leadership, collaboration and teamwork, presentation and persuasion, and decision making and problem solving.

Gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing our complex and dynamic healthcare system. Explore important topics such as hallway medicine, elder care, and the future of digital healthcare. Participants also learn about negotiations, design thinking and strategic foresight.

“The Emerging Leaders program provides an excellent opportunity for people from all disciplines and streams of healthcare to come together and learn,” says Anna D’Angela (Emerging Leaders 2017). “Healthcare requires collaboration and cooperation; it also requires people to see different perspectives and understand the impact of decisions from others’ points of view.”

An engaging virtual learning experience

At the Health Leadership Academy, we create a safe environment for you to make connections and learn from faculty, industry experts, and peers. Our virtual classrooms are not traditional learning spaces. They are intensely interactive and refreshing. Through small-group work projects, playful activities, tools for creativity, and connection with a network of health care leaders, we also teach you new and nourishing ways of learning, collaborating virtually, and leading teams.

The tools to become a better leader

The Emerging Leaders Program will challenge your thinking and give you the tools to become a better leader.

Throughout the program, participants build a personalized leadership portfolio; a living, evolving document that can be used to record experiences, aspirations and to chart progress toward your goals. Understand your own leadership capabilities and potential through self-awareness and reflection, peer feedback, and a one-on-one coaching session. The program will help you to build the confidence and skills you need to make a meaningful contribution as a leader in health.

Lead meaningful change

If you want to respond to the changing health landscape, disrupt the status quo, and lead innovation and meaningful change, then apply to the Emerging Leaders Program. It is offered virtually May 2-9 and August 15-22, 2021. Learn more at healthleadershipacademy.ca/education/emerging-leaders.

Join our community of leaders

The Health Leadership Academy offers a suite of leadership programs for aspiring and current health leaders. We also host “Leading in Health”, a speaker and networking series that illustrates how our community is leading the change now. Join our community of health leaders by visiting healthleadershipacademy.ca.

Author