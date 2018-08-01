A day in the life – Best on Bread

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a vendor at the Farmer’s Market? Chef Grant Whittaker from Best on Bread shares his day-to-day routine with us and takes us behind the scenes on the culinary action. Tag along as we spend an early morning tasting fresh bread at his long-time friend’s bakery, an afternoon at his trusted butcher for the main ingredients and a day at the market, where it all (and some pretty delicious sandwiches) come together!

Read more about Best on Bread here.

