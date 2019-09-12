5 Local coffee shops to get you ready for fall With autumn around the corner, warm up to Hamilton’s coziest coffee shops

Photos by Cindy Cui / Photo Editor

By Natalie Clark, Contributor

The end of summer marks the end of warm weather in the city, meaning that cool fall winds are approaching. And where there is fall, there is coffee. Its warm, cozy and inviting aroma tests your limits as to just how many cups you can have without going completely off the walls. Get ready to channel your inner Rory Gilmore this fall with a visit to these amazing coffee hotspots around Hamilton.

The Holy Cup on James

Saint James, located on James Street North in downtown Hamilton, is home to one of the greatest vanilla lattes in the city. Saint James doubles as a restaurant and a cafe, so you can drop in for a quick coffee or have a seat and enjoy their pancakes topped with warm honey, powdered sugar and fresh fruit. With both indoor and outdoor seating, you can cozy up inside and watch the leaves fall or enjoy the crisp autumn breeze on their roadside patio.

The Not So Salty Espresso

Salty Espresso has been on my recommendations list for a while now. Located on the corner of Augusta Street and John Street, you can visit this quaint coffee shop for a reminder of warmer vibes. Modelled after the “surf life” mentality, Salty Espresso is the place to escape from the cold breeze of fall and remember the warmer days that were. Make sure to try their sweet and colourful Froot Loop Latte!

The Cannon on Cannon

The Cannon has quickly become one of my favourite coffee spots in the city. Although rather small with only a few tables to sit at, the space is full of character and always bustling with people, not to mention they take their coffee seriously! Boasting a wide array of freshly-brewed coffee flavours, espresso-beverages and light brunch items, The Cannon is great for a sit-down to catch up with some friends or to study for midterms. If you tried some coffee and fell in love with it, the shop actually allows you to purchase the beans in bulk, allowing coffee connoisseurs to take a taste of the Cannon home with them.

The Hamiltonian Hotspot

If you live in Hamilton, then chances are that you’ve heard of Mulberry Coffee House. Their warm and inviting atmosphere makes for the perfect spot to take out your books and get some much-needed studying done. Within its art-covered walls, Mulberry features occasional live performances by local and upcoming artists. Located on James Street North, the epicentre of Hamilton arts and culture, Mulberry Coffee House allows for anyone and everyone to enjoy the complete Hamilton experience.

The New Cup in Town

If you’re looking for a new coffee hangout close to campus, then try Phin Coffee Bar (804 King Street West), just across from the Food Basics. The owner, Andrew Meas, is a coffee connoisseur and will make sure you get that perfect taste in every sip. Meas aims to attract mainly students, professors and other campus wanderers, creating a quintessential campus hotspot. The Golden Latte will have you feeling like you are drinking in fall itself. Grab a quick coffee at Phin Coffee Bar and take a fall stroll on campus to experience the beautiful changing leaves and all that fall has to offer!

